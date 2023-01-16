Top Gun: Maverick is the Best Reviewed Movie from 2022

HQ

Top Gun: Maverick is the best-reviewed film of 2022. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Top Gun: Maverick received the most positive review scores of any film released in the last year on their site.

It currently sits at a 96% critic score and an impressive 99% audience score, showing just how popular the film is among both viewerships. Rotten Tomatoes also ranked the top 30 films on the site from this past year, and following Top Gun is The Banshees of Inisherin.

After that, we see Everything Everywhere All at Once, and some other expected movies make it into the top 10 like The Batman and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Top Gun: Maverick hasn't just seen critical success, as it managed to hoist in nearly $1.5 billion at the box office, and would've been the top movie of the year in that regard, too, were it not for those pesky blue people in Avatar: The Way of Water.