      news

      Top Gun: Maverick is now Tom Cruise's highest grossing movie

      It's surpassed the $800 million mark.

      It's no secret that Top Gun: Maverick has launched to a massive amount of success. Not only was the film pretty well received by both fans and critics alike, but it has also broken a record for lead actor Tom Cruise.

      Despite being a part of many blockbuster franchises over the years, it's actually Top Gun: Maverick that has risen to become Cruise's highest grossing film of all-time at the box office globally. This information comes from Variety, who has reported that the movie has now raked in over $800 million, putting it ahead of the latest entry in the Mission Impossible series, Mission Impossible: Fallout.

      If you haven't already seen it, you can read our thoughts on Top Gun: Maverick here and catch a trailer for the move below.

      Top Gun: Maverick is now Tom Cruise's highest grossing movie


