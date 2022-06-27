Cookies

Top Gun: Maverick is now a billion dollar movie

It's Tom Cruise's first to surpass the milestone.

When thinking about all of the blockbuster flicks that Tom Cruise has been a part of, it might surprise you to hear that the actor has never been part of a billion dollar grossing movie. Or at least he hadn't.

And this is because over the weekend, the massively well-received Top Gun: Maverick crossed that very threshold and became a billion dollar movie at the global box office. As of writing, the movie has netted $1,006,423,000 at the box office around the world, with 52% of that coming from the domestic (US) market and 48% from everywhere else.

If you haven't been to the cinema to see Top Gun: Maverick for yourself yet, you can read our review of the movie here and check out a trailer below.

