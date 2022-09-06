Top Gun: Maverick has now overtaken Black Panther in the domestic box office

HQ

Top Gun: Maverick came out all the way back in late May, and yet the movie continues to make money on the daily around the world. With this being the case, we can now report that the Tom Cruise-headlined film has achieved yet another milestone, and has become the fifth highest grossing movie of all-time in the domestic (US) box office.

This success puts it ahead of Black Panther, and means that its next target will be Avatar, which is around $60 million ahead of it in this market. As for the worldwide box office, Top Gun: Maverick is staring down the 11th highest grossing movie of all-time, Frozen, which is $9 million ahead of it as of the time of writing.

In other Top Gun: Maverick news, it was recently revealed when the movie will be getting its physical release.