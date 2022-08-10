Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Top Gun: Maverick has made more money than Titanic at the box office

Considering the numbers at the US box office.

HQ

Top Gun: Maverick came to make our summer 2022 a lot better back in late May. The movie became a big hit. Like, really, REALLY big, and you may read our review about it right here. Now the movie has achieved one more milestone.

Screen Crush has noticed, that Top Gun: Maverick has now made more money at the box office "domestically" (meaning within the US of A) than Titanic. And when you look at the top ten list in general you can see, that the people in the US of A really like Star Wars and comic book movies.

"Mighty wings, TONIIIIGHT!"


  • 1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), $936.6 million

  • 2. Avengers: Endgame (2019), $858.3 million

  • 3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), $804.7 million

  • 4. Avatar (2009), $760.5 million

  • 5. Black Panther (2018), $700.4 million

  • 6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018), $678.8 million

  • 7. Top Gun: Maverick (2022), $662.5 million

  • 8. Titanic (1997), $659.3 million

  • 9. Jurassic World (2015), $653.4 million

  • 10. The Avengers (2012), $623.3 million

HQ
