Top Gun: Maverick has made more money than Titanic at the box office

Top Gun: Maverick came to make our summer 2022 a lot better back in late May. The movie became a big hit. Like, really, REALLY big, and you may read our review about it right here. Now the movie has achieved one more milestone.

Screen Crush has noticed, that Top Gun: Maverick has now made more money at the box office "domestically" (meaning within the US of A) than Titanic. And when you look at the top ten list in general you can see, that the people in the US of A really like Star Wars and comic book movies.

"Mighty wings, TONIIIIGHT!"



1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), $936.6 million



2. Avengers: Endgame (2019), $858.3 million



3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), $804.7 million



4. Avatar (2009), $760.5 million



5. Black Panther (2018), $700.4 million



6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018), $678.8 million



7. Top Gun: Maverick (2022), $662.5 million

8. Titanic (1997), $659.3 million



9. Jurassic World (2015), $653.4 million



10. The Avengers (2012), $623.3 million

