Top Gun: Maverick get very positive reactions from critics

The movie opens at the end of May.

It's still almost a month to go before we can watch Top Gun: Maverick in theatres in Europe. Judging from trailers, it does look like the sequel we've always wanted, but trailers have lied before by not delivering on their promise.

Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case with Top Gun: Maverick. Quite the opposite, actually. Selected American critics have now seen it and shared spoiler free first impressions on social media late Thursday. Here's what a couple of them had to say... let's make those ticket reservations, shall we?





