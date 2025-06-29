English
Top Gun: Maverick director has an idea for an F1 and Days of Thunder crossover film

One that finally sees Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt back on screen together.

There have been a lot of conversations as of late about bringing Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise together to team back up in a film as co-stars. This conversation has mostly been birthed from the fact that Cruise headlined Top Gun: Maverick and Pitt headlines F1, two action blockbusters that have been directed by Joseph Kosinski. With the stars aligning, when can we expect the Cruise-Pitt connection to take shape once more?

That's precisely what GQ asked Kosinski in a recent interview, with the director providing an answer that was both a little surprising but also seems truly exciting, as it'd look to connect the worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR.

Kosinski's grand plan was explained as such: "Well, right now, it'd be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise's] Days of Thunder character, we find out that he and Sonny Hayes have a past. They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths... I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview with a Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn't pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?"

Would you watch Days of F1, Formula Thunder, whatever it could be called?

