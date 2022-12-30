Top Gun: Maverick breaks world record on Paramount+

HQ

We can't say we're really surprised, but it's always nice to see quality pay off and it turns out people wanted to see Top Gun: Maverick at home while while being on a long holiday. Who would've thought (besides everyone)? Paramount+ (SkyShowtime in some European countries) has now revealed that it instantly became "the #1 Global Movie Premiere on #ParamountPlus EVER".

Paramount+ technically launched last year, so it might not be the most impressive record, but a well deserved one nonetheless. The previous record holder was Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was beaten by a whopping 60% according to Deadline's sources.