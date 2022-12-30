Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick breaks world record on Paramount+

It is now officially the streaming services' most-watched movie debut.

We can't say we're really surprised, but it's always nice to see quality pay off and it turns out people wanted to see Top Gun: Maverick at home while while being on a long holiday. Who would've thought (besides everyone)? Paramount+ (SkyShowtime in some European countries) has now revealed that it instantly became "the #1 Global Movie Premiere on #ParamountPlus EVER".

Paramount+ technically launched last year, so it might not be the most impressive record, but a well deserved one nonetheless. The previous record holder was Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was beaten by a whopping 60% according to Deadline's sources.

