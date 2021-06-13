LIVE
Top Gun expansion coming to Flight Simulator

The sim will be coming to Xbox Series on July 27.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has, as you know, enchanted us on the editorial board in more ways than one, but if you'd rather set your sights on the Danger Zone, there'll soon be an expansion with sun-drenched Top Gun planes for the blockbuster game and confirmed to be coming this fall during Microsoft's E3 screening.

This will be launched at the same time as the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which has been postponed since the coronavirus pandemic took a severe stranglehold on the film industry last year and will now premiere in cinemas on November 19. Microsoft Flight Simulator will be coming to Xbox Series S/X consoles on 27 July - and in the trailer below you can see the Xbox Series X version running in 4K as well as some Top Gun.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
