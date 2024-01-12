Top Gun 3 is in the works at Paramount

Paramount is currently working on a third Top Gun movie. Following the first film's release way back in 1986, we had to wait a whopping 36 years before finally returning to the world of jets and homoeroticism in Top Gun: Maverick.

It looks like Paramount won't be waiting as long to give us more high-flying action, though, as the script is currently being written for Top Gun 3. Where the plot will go is unknown, but we can't imagine it taking place without Tom Cruise.

Following a report from The Hollywood Reporter as well, it appears that Joseph Kosinski is set to return to the director's chair for the third movie. At 61, it's impressive to see how in-demand Cruise is, as he's also set to start making his own action movies with Warner Bros.