Top Gun 3 is already "in the bag" according to Christopher McQuarrie

Now that Mission: Impossible has been laid to rest - at least for the time being - Tom Cruise fans are hoping to see Top Gun 3 as his next major blockbuster. It seems that Cruise could be hopping back into a jet sooner rather than later.

At least, that's according to Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, who had a writing credit on Top Gun: Maverick. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he confirmed that Top Gun 3's script is "in the bag."

"It wasn't hard," he said. "I thought it would be, and that's a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, 'Come on, what are we going to do?' And [co-writer] Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, 'Mm, actually,' and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it's not hard to crack."

We're not sure whether McQuarrie will have a bigger role in creating this film, but it's also possible Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski makes his return. Speaking of returns, McQuarrie also teased that we could see Tom Cruise's Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman make a comeback. "The conversations we have had about Les Grossman are so f—ing funny," he said. "We're talking about it, man, we're having very serious conversations about it and how best to do it and it ultimately comes down to what that character is."