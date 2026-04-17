Top Gun 3 confirmed by Paramount, Tom Cruise to return as Maverick

The wait between the first and second Top Gun films was just shy of 40 years (36 years to be exact), which is why despite the success of the recent Top Gun: Maverick, there was always the question about how long we'd have to wait for a third film, even if it seemed like it was coming... Judging by recent news, the wait will be significantly shorter.

During the Paramount presentation at CinemaCon, it was revealed that Top Gun 3 is officially in the works and that some of the creative team and star power from Top Gun: Maverick will be back for it.

As per Variety, it's said that Tom Cruise will be returning as Maverick and Jerry Bruckheimer is attached again as a producer. We can also expect a script from Ehren Kruger once more, the co-writer behind the last flick.

Beyond this, details are a tad scarce, as there is no mention of a confirmed director yet and likewise it's unclear if the wider talented cast will be back and reprising their respective roles. We also have no clue as to a premiere date or window, but hopefully it won't be too long, as Cruise isn't exactly getting any younger.

Are you excited for more Top Gun?