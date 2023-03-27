Top Gear in jeopardy following latest host crash

HQ

At the tail end of last year Top Gear host and presenter Freddie Flintoff was involved in a high-speed incident while on the set of the series, with the crash resulting in the TV personality needing to be airlifted to hospital after sustaining facial injuries and broken ribs.

Now, three months later, the BBC has announced that it will not be continuing to film the current season of the show and that it will be launching a review of the show's health and safety guidelines, and as for what this means for Top Gear, a BBC spokesperson gave a little bit more clarification to The Guardian.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time. We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

While this does mean that Top Gear is in a bit of jeopardy, considering the show has been riddled with countless crashes and incidents over its 21-year-run, it wouldn't be a stretch to see it making a comeback in the future. Still, as Flintoff is claimed to have grounds for a lawsuit against the BBC over the incident, you have to wonder if this will be the final nail in the motoring show's coffin.