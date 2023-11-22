Top Gear has officially been cancelled by the BBC

HQ

Top Gear has been in limbo for a long while ever since presenter Andrew Flintoff was involved in a serious crash. It seems like the show won't be returning from that limbo however, as now the BBC has confirmed that the motoring series is being cancelled after well over 30 series.

In a statement, the BBC specifically says that "Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the UK show for the foreseeable future."

In terms of what's planned for the future, the BBC does affirm that it will be exploring "new projects" developed with the current slate of presenters (Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness, and Chris Harris), and that more information on this will be shared in the "near future".

Are you sad to see Top Gear end or do you think this was the right decision from the BBC?