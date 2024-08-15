Top five mobile MOBAs for League of Legends fans

HQ

The MOBA genre, famous for its strategic depth and dynamic team play, has made its way to mobile devices, offering several options that capture the spirit of League of Legends. Here are the top five mobile MOBAs that might just hit the spot for your strategy and action cravings. All available at your fingertips.

5. Vainglory

Created by Super Evil Megacorp, Vainglory was among the pioneers in delivering a deep and immersive MOBA experience on mobile devices. While its popularity has waned since its peak, it remains a stellar choice for genre enthusiasts. Vainglory is renowned for its intricate graphics and innovative gameplay mechanics, featuring a distinctive triangular map rather than the traditional three-lane structure. Although it moves at a slower pace compared to League of Legends, its emphasis on strategy and team coordination ensures it continues to appeal to players who appreciate tactical depth over fast action.

4. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

This was the first game of its kind that I played. Developed by Moonton, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has built a massive player base thanks to its accessibility and quick matches. The game is designed to offer an experience that is easy to pick up but challenging to master, with gameplay sessions typically lasting between 10 and 15 minutes. While it doesn't have the same strategic depth as League of Legends, its simplicity and team-oriented gameplay make it an appealing choice for those seeking a less complex but still engaging experience.

3. Arena of Valor

Developed by Tencent Games, Arena of Valor is the international version of Honor of Kings, tailored for a global audience. With a diverse roster of heroes and gameplay reminiscent of League of Legends, Arena of Valor delivers a well-balanced experience with similar maps and mechanics. Its international success is a testament to its ability to retain the essence of the genre while adapting to global preferences. The similarities in map design and gameplay mechanics make Arena of Valor a strong choice for fans of the genre.

2. Honor of Kings

We recently tried it out and shared our impressions. Also developed by Tencent Games, Honor of Kings is a giant in the Chinese market, boasting a massive player base and a highly polished experience. The game features a variety of heroes inspired by Chinese mythology and history, offering a culturally rich and unique experience. While Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor are versions of the same game, Honor of Kings stands out for its cultural focus and impressive graphical optimisation. In fact, Honor of Kings has significantly advanced in terms of optimisation and graphics, surpassing nearly all of its competitors in these areas. The gameplay is solid and balanced, with a commitment from the developers to keep the game updated and well-tuned, Honor of Kings has added more than 50 million new players since its global launch a month ago.

1. Wild Rift

It was only natural. For me, it remains at the top of the list. Only time will tell if things remain that way. Developed by Riot Games, Wild Rift takes the top spot as the best choice for League of Legends fans seeking an authentic mobile experience. This game is a mobile adaptation of League of Legends, specifically designed to offer a similar experience to the PC game but optimised for touchscreen devices. Wild Rift retains the same gameplay, champions, and strategies that League of Legends players know and love, but with shorter matches and a design tailored for mobile devices. If you want to carry the essence of League of Legends with you, Wild Rift is the ultimate choice.