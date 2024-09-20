Top Five Indie Games at Gamescom 2024

HQ

Gamescom 2024 surprised us with an impressive selection of indie games that stand out for their originality, creativity, and gameplay. Among the many titles that caught our attention, we've selected the top five that definitely deserve a spot on your must-play list. From innovative platformers to open-world adventures, these games offer unique experiences that will immerse you in their fascinating universes. Here are our top five indie games from the event.

5. Squirreled Away

Let's start with Squirreled Away, a title that lets you experience life from the perspective of a squirrel in a vibrant urban park. This game stands out for its hand-drawn world, filled with charm and detail. As you explore the park, you'll have the opportunity to collect materials, build your treehouse, and meet a variety of charming characters. The gameplay focuses on creativity and exploration, offering a cosy and relaxing adventure. With its pleasant soundtrack and welcoming atmosphere, Squirreled Away is perfect for those seeking a peaceful and rewarding experience. You can learn more about the game through the following link

4. Henry Halfhead

In fourth place, we have Henry Halfhead, a truly original and delightful game concept. In this quirky sandbox, you play as Henry, a character with the unique ability to possess and control almost any object within reach. Imagine being a knife to slice your toast, a watering can to water your plants, or even a pillow on your bed. With over 150 playable objects and a humorous narrator telling the story, the game not only invites you to experiment with its innovative mechanics but also offers a local co-op mode for friends. The varied gameplay and focus on exploration and creativity make Henry Halfhead a surprising and fun experience. If you're intrigued, you can find out more here

3. Wild Indigo Ranch

Wild Indigo Ranch is a gem for fans of simulation and adventure in the Old West. In this RPG, you inherit a ranch and must rebuild it while fighting against a corporation that threatens to turn the prairie into a money-making machine. With the option to play solo or cooperatively with up to three friends, the game combines ranch building, resource management, and exploration in a western setting. Gather materials, construct buildings, and form alliances with nearby townsfolk to restore your ranch to its former glory. Wild Indigo Ranch stands out for its rich narrative and emphasis on collaboration, offering an engaging and entertaining experience. You can read our impressions of the game by clicking on this link

2. The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a stunning platformer that blends ancient myths and fairy tales with a mesmerising visual style. In this game, you explore a hand-drawn archipelago, facing a mysterious deity while uncovering the secrets of this tragic yet fascinating world. With its frame-by-frame animation and richly layered story, the game offers a thrilling challenge and a unique exploration experience. The fluid gameplay and detailed environments create an immersive atmosphere that will keep you intrigued and captivated throughout your journey. To learn more about the old man with the cane, click here

1. Cairn

And we've reached the top. Quite literally. Cairn takes the number one spot with its realistic climbing simulation that challenges both newcomers and seasoned players. As the mountaineer Aava, you take on challenging tasks, such as conquering Mount Kami, a peak that has never been climbed before. The intuitive climbing mechanics and freedom to plan your own route offer an authentic and personalised experience. The game also requires careful resource management and offers an Expedition mode with endless replayability. With a focus on simulation and survival, Cairn provides a thrilling and challenging experience that will make you feel like you're truly scaling a mountain.