Casinos are tense, unpredictable, and highly luxurious, making them the perfect setting for Hollywood movies. From gangster epics to comedy classics, Las Vegas-style casinos have served as the backdrop to some of the biggest movies ever. Casinos are also highly fashionable, allowing costume departments to get creative and design memorable on-screen suits and dresses.

To provide you with some inspiration, here are the top five casino movies to add to your watchlist:

5. Rounders (1998)

Rounders is an exciting movie that explores the underground poker scene. The main character Mike McDermott, played by Matt Damon, is forced to give up gambling after facing a big loss. However, he's pulled back into it after his friend, Worm (Edward Norton), lands himself in deep debt. To help his friend out, McDermott plays high-stakes poker against some of his old rivals, including Russian mobster Teddy "KGB" (John Malkovich).

While this movie doesn't capture the glitz and the glamour of Las Vegas, it does expertly depict the thrill of high-stakes poker while exploring such themes as redemption and friendship.

4. Casino Royale (2006)

This stand-out James Bond epic doesn't take place in Las Vegas. According to the script, it takes place in Montenegro, despite the fact it was filmed in the Bahamas, Czech Republic, Italy, and England. Regardless of its location, Casino Royale captures the high intensity and glamor of a plush casino.

The gambling scenes are more sophisticated than any Bond film - and most casino movies - that came before it. The casino setting is immaculate, with accurately decorated walls and furnishings and well-dressed people present. It has a real-world ambiance to it that paints a convincing portrayal of casinos in real life.

Plus, the movie accurately captures the rules of Texas Hold 'em, poker table etiquette, and the movements of a professional casino dealer very well.

However, certain elements of the casino scenes are dramatized for effect - which is to be expected from a Hollywood movie. For example, the poker hands and bets made are highly improbable.

Still, this James Bond comeback movie provides a convincing glimpse into the world of casinos.

3. Rain Man (1988)

Rain Man is not technically a casino movie, however, it features one of the most memorable - and realistic - casino scenes of all time. In this scene, Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) and his autistic brother Raymond Babbitt (Dustin Hoffman) win $86,000 from betting on blackjack in a Las Vegas casino.

During this scene, Hoffman's character uses his mathematical prowess to count the cards as they're being dealt. This allows him to accurately predict what cards are about to be played, which the brothers use to their betting advantage.

This movie accurately depicts how a real-life game of blackjack works. It also demonstrates how it's possible to "cheat" on blackjack by counting cards, in the same way that Hoffman's character does. While many major casinos now have anti-card counting measures in place, you could still technically count cards as they're dealt in order to estimate what cards are still to be played.

The movie was so convincing that it encouraged many non-gamblers to visit a casino for the first time to try their hand at counting cards. Alongside other movies on this list, Rain Man is part of the reason why Las Vegas pulls in 40 million visitors every year.

2. Casino (1995)

Martin Scorsese is known for his accurate depictions of real-life events and in no other movie is this shown better than in Casino. For those interested in what Las Vegas casinos were like at their peak during the 70s and 80s, this movie is a must-watch.

It follows Sam "Ace" Rothstein, played by Robert De Niro, as he balances running a casino, his ties to the mob, and his tumultuous personal life. Through this plot, Casino captures what casinos are really like in several ways.

It highlights how security measures are implemented to prevent cheaters and how barriers are put in place to prevent big wins. The high-stakes poker scenes are highly emotional, and accurately depict the thrill of gambling. The movie also shows how mob-run casinos operated in Las Vegas at this time.

1. Ocean's Eleven

Lastly, no other movie captures the glitz and the glamour of Las Vegas quite like Ocean's Eleven. The atmosphere and high energy of Vegas are truly depicted well in this movie, with lots of flashing lights, cocktails, and people dressed to the nines.

We see characters paying for VIP packages and being treated to free drinks and private gaming rooms - much like in real-life casinos. Plus, we see how modern surveillance works in a casino, as cameras zone in on suspected cheaters.

The only thing unrealistic about this movie is the plot itself - the heist. The movie follows a gangster as he arranges three simultaneous heists of three prominent Las Vegas casinos. While the possibility of this being a success in real life is highly unlikely, it makes for an entertaining movie.