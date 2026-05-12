Top Danish player Holger Rune misses Hamburg and Roland Garros: Hasn't played since October

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Holger Rune has delayed his comeback to tennis, and had to cancel his plans of playing at the Hamburg Open (ATP 500 tournament between May 16-23, right before Roland Garros). The 23-year-old Danish player, currently ranked 40th in the world, suffered an Achilles tendon injury in October 2025.

Rune was ranked as high as World No. 4 in 2023, and returned to the top 10 last year after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Barcelona Open final, his fifth and most recent title. But months later at the Stockholm Open, Rune had to withdraw from a semifinal match against Ugo Humbert in October and underwent surgery.

His intention was to return to the Hamburg Open and play Roland Garros, something that many considered too hasty. In the end, he confirmed on social media that he will return in the grass season. "Tough decision, but the right one. Thank you for your support and love throughout my rehab see you on the grass."