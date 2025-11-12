Top 5: These are the very best Yoshi games

HQ

Yoshi being in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has been known since the post-credits scene of the 2023 blockbuster (although the original already featured some wild yoshis running around in the background). With the first trailer for the 2026 flick releasing today, it's our turn to look at the more playful side of the character that will sell every doll Nintendo and Universal ever make.

Yoshi is probably the most beloved mascot in the history of video games, an animalistic character that has maintained the most classic status of the term (cuddly plushy that barely speaks) through the decades and generations and which, instead of losing popularity always in the shadow of Mario, knew how to embark on its adventures with genuine personality. In fact, little-by-little, after dabbling in certain genres outside its ecosystem (puzzle, FPS!), it came to define its own style of platforming.

But what are the best Yoshi video games? In this list we're not just going to include titles starring the dinosaur and necessarily bearing its name on the cover, but also those that were relevant or game-changing because of its presence. Maybe you don't agree, would change the order, or see the ones we've left out as unforgivable, so we welcome you to share your personal top in the comments.

5. Super Mario World (SNES)

The platforming revolution of the 16-bit generation and arguably the best Mario of the 1990s (with the permission of our Top 1 today), Super Mario World not only gave the plumber some depth in his study of movement and his narrative universe (arguably forged here). It was also the gateway to a new species of Mario's allies, the yoshis, present from the very first levels in World 1-1, which was, precisely the first Yoshi's Island. Dinosaur-mounts with infinite appetites, long chameleon tongues, and strange powers depending on their colour (a nice nod to D&D's chromatic dragons, by the way), they helped Mario on land, sea, and air in his adventure.

"When we finished Super Mario World, I felt like we had fully explored what could be done with Mario in 2D. Then, when we moved into 3D with Super Mario 64, it brought back memories of my childhood" - Shigeru Miyamoto, to Japanese magazine Casa Brutus, earlier this week.

Yoshi was presented as a victim of Bowser and an envoy from its tribe to retrieve the eggs stolen by the Koopalings, but its real weight was in adding a new platforming world to Mario, with new double jumps, powers to smash enemies, and even fly, depending on which shell they put in their mouths or whether you found the coloured Yoshi in the 'Star Road' world between worlds.

Such was its importance and affection from gamers that the next Mario game was precisely a 'sequel' to Super Mario World that revolved around it.

Even though SMW is not centered around Yoshi, it's the game that started it all.

4. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii)

It doesn't star Yoshi either, but boy, did it change the game! Fans wanted more Yoshi in 3D after the rooftop teaser in Super Mario 64 and the first real experience in Super Mario Sunshine, but Super Mario Galaxy 2 delivered such great character and original ideas that had gamers dreaming. In a sequel that probably surpassed the original in level design - and we're talking about one of the best platformers of all-time - making a difference was essential and, without Yoshi, SMG2 wouldn't have done it.

For even more relevance today, aside from the recent release of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 for Switch 2, this game, with this environment and with Yoshi in a prominent role defines what we can expect from the new movie.

"The passion for Yoshi. From the development team to all the people at Nintendo of America, to the members of Club Mario. People who are really devoted to Yoshi send all kinds of fervent comments" - Kenta Motokura, SMG2 design director, in the 'Iwata Asks' interviews.

SMG2 sees Yoshi performing new actions in 3D.

3. Yoshi's Woolly World (Wii U)

Despite being developed by Nintendo's top talent as a sequel to Yoshi's Island, Yoshi's Story for the N64 was a bit of a disappointment, even though it used pre-rendered graphics with a delightful SNES Rare flavour. However, it planted a seed that would later bear fruit in the form of a Yoshi's Island-inspired sub-series of its own.

After the Gamecube's absence when the project was put in the fridge, that seed was watered by Japanese studio Good-Feel Co. since Wii's time. First, it took the world of cloth and scraps and tried its luck with the successful Kirby's Epic Yarn (or did you think those textures were their own idea?). Then, having proved their worth with that and the previous Wario Land: The Shake Dimension, Nintendo let them get to work on stitching together what would become Yoshi's Woolly World for Wii U, arguably the best modern Yoshi game.

Although the studio later made Yoshi's Crafted World for Nintendo Switch using crafting materials, they didn't quite reach the level of the wool game. As of today, Woolly World is the ultimate expression of everything Yoshi's Island invented in terms of mechanics, depth, pacing, and collectibles, which is why it's an absolutely inexplicable shame that there's still no Switch or Switch 2 version. It's true that the game was made portable alongside Poochy the dog on 3DS, but how it's still not on the hybrids is a crime. Will there be an imminent announcement of a Full-HD and 4K version?

The winter is coming and there's nothing as cosy and warm as the woolly Yoshi game.

2. Tetris Attack / Panel de Pon (SNES)

"But what's this game doing here?!"

Some of you are probably wondering that. Others, especially if you have grey hair, not so much. And if we accept Super Mario Bros. 2 (the one with the vegetables) as a Mario game, then Tetris Attack must appear here as not only one of the best Yoshi games, but also one of the best puzzle games we can remember.

Where Game Freak (!) failed with Yoshi / Mario & Yoshi / Yoshi's Egg for the NES, or Bullet-Proof with Yoshi's Cookie also for the NES, Intelligent Systems succeeded, unsurprisingly, on the SNES.

Third time's the charm, and IntSys had the perfect formula with one of the most addictive panel puzzles of all-time, and the first that would give rise to what is known as Puzzle League, later on with elements from Pokémon and Mario. Nintendo swapping the fairies for Yoshi's Island characters was a brilliant marketing move that at the same time added a memorable helping of cuteness.

Apparently, Henk Rogers's anger at Nintendo's use of 'his' brand in this 'monstrosity' would surely make for Tetris: The Movie - Part II. And that only makes this story more fascinating.

Henk Rogers prohibits us from using Tetris Attack pictures. If you give Panel de Pon a try right now on the SNES NSO catalogue, you will leave this article unread.

1. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (SNES)

On a personal level, our favourite Super Nintendo game. A second numbered adventure that is, in fact, the true origin story of Mario and Luigi and their relationship with the Yoshis. Bowser has sent sorcerer Kamek to kidnap two babies (Mario and Luigi) before the stork delivers them to their parents. They succeed with Luigi, but Mario falls into the void... and ends up on the back of a Yoshi, which together with its colourful "cousins" travel all over Yoshi's Island to reach Bowser's castle and rescue Baby Luigi.

Yoshi's Island added a warrior cape to the character, causing it to swallow enemies and generate up to six eggs that would happily "trot" behind the character, which then could use as ammunition to shoot them accurately, as the game's main mechanic. As players we lost the "double jump" we had achieved with the duo of characters in "World", but in exchange we got that instant of floating in the air as Yoshi "flapped its legs" with all its might making that signature noise. Yoshi's Island also greatly expanded the designs of each level, now full of nooks and crannies and collectibles such as red coins and flowers, with which you could then, if you were lucky at the wheel, access a bonus mini-game to earn more consumables or lives.

This defined the branch that would lead to the semi-failed Yoshi's Story on Nintendo 64 and the successive Woolly World and Crafted World by Good Feel.

Incidentally, apart from an unbeatable soundtrack, this was where Yoshi's sounds took shape and are still relevant today. Will they dare to give it a voice in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, or will it remain uttering just those adorable little noises?

Health-care authorities recommend you play Super Metroid and Yoshi's Island at least once a year.

Missing from this list have are curious experiments like the shooter Yoshi's Safari for the Super Scope and the GBA tilt puzzle Yoshi's Universal Gravitation, or failed attempts like Arzest's poor New Yoshi's Island for the 3DS.

We have to remember that Nintendo Switch 2 will receive a new Yoshi game in spring 2026 titled Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. This spin-off dropping players into a talking book named Mr. E looks as mysterious as it does tranquil and promising, but will it merit a place in this top five? We'll soon find out...