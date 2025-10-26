HQ

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has left his mark on the world, and the gaming world is no exception. Tycoon, president, piñata. Trump's gaming legacy is as bizarre as it gets. We went back through decades of releases to find the most notable ones. Here's our top 10 video games featuring Donald Trump.

10. TrumPiñata (2016)

Sometimes political commentary doesn't need subtlety, and TrumPiñata proves it. You basically smack a cartoon piñata shaped like Trump's head until it bursts. That's it. No story, no depth, just cathartic, ridiculous satire from an internet era that loved turning outrage into mini-games.

9. Supreme Ruler Ultimate: Trump Rising DLC (2014)

This expansion for Supreme Ruler Ultimate turns global politics into a playable "what if" scenario. You can take control as President Trump, reshape trade, and (naturally) build walls. It's a speculative simulation that feels half-parody, half-prediction, depending on when you play it.

8. Make America Great Again: The Trump Presidency (2017)

A strategy game that tries to turn the real presidency into a management sim. You balance budgets, tackle foreign policy, and boost approval ratings, all while making "tremendous" decisions. It's not exactly Civilization, but it's surprisingly polished for what started as a meme project.

7. Make America Great Again (2019)

It may come as no shock: two video games centered around Trump's iconic campaign slogan. This particular game is a 2D side-scrolling adventure where you take on the role of Trump as he, guess what, battles ISIS. Notably, the game contains no overt political messages.

6. Trump Simulator VR (2017)

Yes, this exists. Trump Simulator VR lets you literally step into Trump's shoes, in the Oval Office, on stage, and even in front of reporters. It's less about realism and more about absurd escapism, giving you a bizarre chance to experience the surreal pageantry of political celebrity firsthand.

5. Donald Trump's Real Estate Tycoon (2002)

Trump's answer to SimCity and Capitalism II, this game puts you in the shoes of an ambitious property developer competing for global dominance. The hook? Trump himself shows up with voiceovers to praise or scold your performance. It's as much a simulation of ego as it is of economics, an early-2000s time capsule that's both entertaining and unintentionally self-parodic.

4. Mr. President! (2016)

Here, you play as a Secret Service agent whose sole mission is to dive (in glorious slow motion) to save a Trump-like candidate named "Ronald Rump." Expect ragdoll mayhem, golden statues, and speeches that feel a little too real. It's satire that doesn't pull punches, and it's a lot more fun than it has any right to be.

3. Saints Row IV: Commander in Chief Edition (2013)

While Trump doesn't appear directly, this DLC captures the same overblown patriotism that would later define political memes of the 2010s. You can dress as Uncle Sam, ride a bald eagle, and fire the "Merica Gun". It's a fever dream of satire that accidentally feels more prophetic with each passing year.

2. Trump Castle: The Ultimate Casino Gambling Simulation (1989)

Before politics, before reality TV, there was the casino mogul era, and this game perfectly bottled it. Trump Castle let you step into a virtual Atlantic City casino modeled after the real thing. Poker, blackjack, roulette... all set within the pixelated luxury of the Trump brand. It's capitalism in its purest digital form: flashy, shallow, and oddly hypnotic.

1. The Political Machine series (2004-)

At the top spot is the Political Machine series, a political strategy sim that lets you run for President as Trump (or against him). You'll manage campaign routes, give speeches, and try to win over swing states, all rendered with cartoonish charm. Beneath the humor lies a surprisingly sharp commentary on media-driven politics. It's funny until you realize how close it cuts to reality.