Top 10 Best Sequels in Gaming

No matter if you're talking books, movies, or games, a sequel poses one massive question that creators wrack their heads to come up with an answer for: How do you make this better? If something was good enough to garner a solid response in the first place, then trying to improve on the formula while making something different enough so that it doesn't just feel like a rehash can be quite tricky, but plenty of games have done it, and we're counting down our favourites.

Before we get started, though, I'd like to highlight some honourable mentions. Games like Super Mario Bros. 3, Resident Evil 2, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Half-Life 2 are all great and redefined their franchises in ways. They should be recognised as incredible sequels, but unfortunately this lowly editor's time was a bit after them, and so I can't pretend to appreciate them as they should be appreciated. Moreover, there are some games I would have loved to put on this list (Pikmin 4, Grand Theft Auto V, Batman: Arkham City, Warhammer: Vermintide 2), but simply didn't have the space.

10. Baldur's Gate III

If you've read any of my previous work, it's likely you could have guessed this game would make it here. A return to Baldur's Gate may have taken years, but Larian's RPG proved that sometimes great things really do come to those who wait. Building on the D&D systems put into the earlier games, without sacrificing their CRPG roots, Baldur's Gate III set an example of how a roleplaying game should be made, and for years we'll likely be looking at similar games wishing they could reach its heights. Taking place over 100 years after the events of Baldur's Gate II, it's not a direct sequel as some of these other games are, but it's just so good I couldn't skip out on it.

9. Pokémon Silver/Gold

From a recent hit to a piece of sweet nostalgia, Pokémon Gold and Silver were our first proper look at just how far Pokémon could go as a franchise. Giving us a whole new region to explore, as well as Kanto in the endgame, complete with plenty of cool designs, a whole new type of Pokémon, and the best mythical trio we've ever had (yes, I stand by that, suck it legendary birds), Pokémon Gold and Silver still have me demanding Gen 2 remakes even if we're long past that point.

8. Borderlands 2

This ain't no place for no hero. The intro sequence for Borderlands 2 alone is enough to get you incredibly hyped for one of the best shooters of the 2010s. Brilliant characters and gameplay beautifully sewed in with a Western-style narrative that has you returning from exile to hunt down Handsome Jack made Borderlands 2 the game that the rest of the franchise is scared of. It's a sequel so good nothing that followed really has lived up to it, and fans are fearful nothing ever will.

7. Mass Effect 2

The first Mass Effect game introduced us to one of the best space-opera storylines we'd seen since Star Wars, and its sequel matched the gunplay and character work with the lofty galaxy BioWare had built. Mass Effect 2 is a simpler story than the first and third games, but it is incredibly effective in its simplicity, bonding you with your squad only to then put them all on the line in what is one of if not the best final missions in all of gaming.

6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

As we near 2025, we won't have the technology present in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, but we will always have the 2012 game as a reminder of Treyarch's incredible work in drawing Call of Duty sceptics like me into the franchise. We all remember the multiplayer frenzies in Nuketown 2025, Hijacked and Raid, but for me, the real shine of Black Ops 2 was in its Zombies mode. Getting left by the bus on Tranzit is a gaming memory I'll never forget, and figuring out how to play Rusty Cage in Mob of the Dead somehow made bringing down the undead even cooler.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2

This might be controversial considering people's fondness for Red Dead Redemption, but Rockstar's 2018 Western is - until Grand Theft Auto VI comes out - the biggest flex it has left on the gaming industry. The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is impossible not to be impressed with. There are shrinking horse balls in the snow, for goodness' sakes. Jokes aside, devoid of the anchor of Grand Theft Auto's satire, Rockstar achieved a storytelling masterpiece with Red Dead Redemption 2, somehow making a prequel work even with the constraints of the original story being put in place. Arthur Morgan might be one of the best characters in all of media, and yet he alone would be nothing without the rest of the Van Der Linde gang and the performances the actors bring.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is touted by many as the greatest game of all-time, and so it can't really not make this list, if I'm honest. The game that really brought about all that hype for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt blows its predecessors out of the water when it comes to the world, combat, characters, and storytelling. Today, it still manages to impress as one of the best fantasy RPGs you can play. Also, Gwent was in this game. A silly minigame that got so popular it became its own thing.

3. Halo 2

If we're talking industry impact, it's hard to leave Halo 2 anywhere out of the top three. Like Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2 allowed players to take each other on in split-screen multiplayer, but it also introduced online through Xbox Live. The world of shooters wasn't the same after this. As well as its multiplayer, it's also worth highlighting that Halo 2 also offered an excellent build to the story set up in the first game, giving us more insight into the Covenant especially.

2. Portal 2

While Valve fans are often crying for Half-Life 3, I'd love to see another Portal game. Adventuring in Aperture Labs - even in its dilapidated state - always feels fun, and it somehow managed to top the game that was already considered an instant classic back in 2007. Also there's the co-op that comes around this time which proved effortlessly fun, especially if you like messing with a friend by sending them through portals.

1. Assassin's Creed II

This might seem an odd pick for number 1. Most would argue Assassin's Creed II isn't as good of a game as maybe most of the others in the top 5, but we're not just evaluating these games for what they are, and I think Assassin's Creed II accomplished the most as a sequel out of the entries on this list. Before Ezio Auditore stepped on the scene, Assassin's Creed was a solid action stealth game with an interesting historical concept at its core. Only with Assassin's Creed II, one of the finest protagonists in gaming, the best setting for parkour, and a rich history that you blend in seamlessly with did this franchise prove it could take over the world. I think that without Assassin's Creed II we live in a very different gaming world, one where Ubisoft isn't nearly as big of a player as it is and Assassin's Creed remains a somewhat niche franchise if it exists at all. Ezio's Family is a piece of music that has defined the franchise going forward, showing just how influential even seemingly smaller pieces of that game are.

