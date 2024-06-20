Too Kyoo Games is in financial straits and needs The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy to perform well

Without a doubt, the Nintendo Direct is a great (if not the best) event to show the world your next title to be released. Judging by the public response to their announcement, Too Kyo Games has everything in place to make The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy a success for the studio, but the truth is that for their economy, it's all or nothing.

According to an interview with Famitsu, director and writer Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code) says that the development of The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy has taken a long time (about six or seven years), and that during that time a deal with a major publisher was broken, which has now been taken over by Aniplex.

In addition, the development itself suffered from many problems, as it was initially planned as a smaller "indie-scaled" game, but the vision grew, as did the work. This has led Too Kyo Games to go into debt to get the project off the ground, which is also its first original IP.

Let's hope they succeed in this venture, because their recent work has always been more than remarkable and different from the rest of the Japanese studios.