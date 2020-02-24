LIVE

Curse of Anabelle
Tribe Nine

Too Kyo Games working on crazy baseball game Tribe Nine

Danganronpa developer's new studio Too Kyo Games is working on something rather unexpected.

In September 2018, the two developers Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa series) and Kotaro Uchikoshi (Zero Escape) left the Japanese game studio Spike Chunsoft to create something on their own called Too Kyo Games. Within a few months they came up with two specific projects (Death March Club and Death Come True) and a few days ago we found out about another game that the creative minds behind well-known visual novel adventures are currently working on.

This project is called Tribe Nine and it is still in its initial concept phase. A company called Akatsuki (not the gang from Naruto, but a Japanese developer for mobile games) will support Too Kyo Games in the production and overlook their work mainly. There is already a first concept video that shows the well-known art style, engaging characters with cool hairstyles and the approximate direction of the game. Tribe Nine puts us in a futuristic version of Tokyo, where rival gangs with quasi-superpowers play/fight against each other in an extreme sports variant of baseball (and thereby devastating the city). However, there is almost no information on the game itself as of yet.

