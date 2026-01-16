Too Kyo Games admits and explains that The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy is actually two games in one

HQ

We don't know if this is intended to cause further confusion deliberately or if it serves to clarify things for many users, but the fact is that Too Kyo Games has decided to officially admit that The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, the acclaimed and bizarre mystery and visual novel game set in a high school with 100 possible endings that they released last year, is actually two games in one. This is reflected in this new illustration of Hundred Line 2 by Rui Komatsuzaki:

If this announcement leaves you a little confused, consider that The Hundred Line 1 covers the first 100 days of the game, while The Hundred Line 2 consists of "what comes right after," without spoilers (although this is when the story really starts to branch out), and could also be understood as a New Game+. Thus, the title can be considered a "bundle" or "pack" of two games in one.

On the occasion of the reveal, Too Kyo also announces that the game's music, Hundred Line Original Soundtrack, will be released digitally as early as tomorrow, January 17, with a total of 112 songs on streaming platforms. But true fans and collectors may prefer to wait for the physical selection of 88 tracks by composer Masafumi Takada (No More Heroes), including some unreleased pieces, which will arrive on April 24 2026, just one year after the original launch. It should be noted that, according to Kodaka-san's own statements over Christmas, The Hundred Line could be expanded with new narrative DLC and a Switch 2 edition.