Tony the Tiger will be streaming on Twitch tomorrow

HQ

Clear your schedules. The event of the week is taking place tomorrow, as Kellogg's has revealed that the famous mascot of Frosties cereal, Tony the Tiger, will be making his live streaming debut on Twitch tomorrow.

That's right, the iconic character will be suiting up and playing what has been very loosely described as a "popular battle royale game" on Friday, August 19 between 22:00-00:00 BST (23:00-1:00 CEST), where he will be competing against a few other well-known influencers, including GoldGlove, ChrissyOfficial, and BigCheese.

It should be noted that as Tony the Tiger is in fact, not real (heart-breaking, I know), this will rather be an interactive VTuber, meaning it'll look and sound like the famous tiger, but in reality it'll be someone with a virtually generated avatar displayed over them. Despite this, Tony will be sitting in a Frosties-themed studio, and playing on a milk-cooled gaming PC.

Be sure to drop by Tony's Twitch page here, to chat with the mascot.