Tony Soprano shares mead with Thor in hilarious God of War: Ragnarök spoof

The brilliant eli_handle_b.wav is back with another timeless parody.

HQ

We love watching famed TV and movie characters being hilariously worked into some of the biggest and well-known video games, all in the form of parody videos mostly created by YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav. In the past this has Austin Powers in Cyberpunk 2077, The Minions in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Buzz Lightyear in Mass Effect, and even Adam Sandler in God of War. Now another parody of Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed games has arrived.

This time, one of the most famous fictional mobsters of all-time is making an impact on God of War: Ragnarök. Tony Soprano replaces Kratos in this parody, where he breaks mead in a sit-down with Thor and Odin, tries to snag some Gabagool at the Yggdrasil hideout, and guns down some monsters using an assault rifle.

You can watch the fantastic parody video below to see how the famed television icon handles a world of Norse myth and legend.

