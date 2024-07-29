Tony Pankhurst, who played the mysterious Curator in The Dark Pictures anthology, has died

HQ

There is no small role in video games. Even if he is not the protagonist of a great story or a villain that we remember with fear, he will always be the face that told us and took us through the terror. We are talking about Tony Pankhurst, the actor of the mysterious Curator in Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures games, who has passed away at the age of 67 in Kent, England.

Pankhurst did not have a very recognisable career, although he did appear as a supporting actor in some of the biggest films of the last decade, such as Rogue One and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. IMDB cites his death last May, but Supermassive Games has now confirmed his death on social media. It is unclear if his work had continued on the upcoming The Dark Pictures Anthology games, such as the announced Directive 8020, but he will always remain in our memory as our guide to the horror in the series.

May he rest in peace.