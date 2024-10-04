Tony Hawk's son and Kurt Cobain's daughter have had a baby together

HQ

In an amazing and really cool development, the son of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, Riley Hawk, and the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and metal icon Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean Cobain, have come together to welcome their first child into the world.

The bay has been given a name that is pretty much unanimously awesome while paying homage to the boy's famous grandfathers. The baby is to be known as Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, and he was born on September 17, 2024, something that his mother affirmed on Instagram.

"Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything".

Baby Ronin is one of very few individuals to have three famous grandparents, with Hawk, Cobain, and the late musician's wife Courtney Love being one of his grandmothers. No doubt we'll be hearing a lot more about baby Ronin in the future, but for the time being, congrats to the Hawk-Cobain family!

