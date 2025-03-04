Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 confirmed and launches in July

HQ

Rumours, obvious hints and a lot of leaked information made sure that many of you knew remakes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 were coming. Activision and the developers at Iron Galaxy managed to keep one thing under wraps until the official reveal, though.

The trailer below confirms that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (also on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) the 11th of July. There are a few ways you can play it earlier than that, however. Those of you who pre-order any version of the game on anything except for the Switch will get access to a demo sometime in June, while those pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Collector's editions will get to play the game on the 8th of July.

I'm guessing quite a few will do that, as the trailer shows that both games have been remade from the ground up, just like the first remake. The skaters, parks and tricks we loved will look better while some, not all, of the great songs from the games play in the background. Only a handful of songs are confirmed to return right now: "Ace of Spades" by Motorhead, "Amoeba" by Adolescents, "Mass Appeal" by Gang Starr, "96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY, "Not the Same" by Bodyjar and KRS-One's "Outta Here". Not that Iron Galaxy has settled with just bringing the classic content to modern platforms.

They've also added new parks. You can see one of them - Waterpark - in the trailer. Both the old and new parks can be enjoyed by using the old skaters or new ones like Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Rayssa Leal, Yuto Horigome and Zion Wright. We're also getting some new music, even if we aren't told anything about it.

Those of you who want to test your skills against other players will be able to compete against everybody, as the remakes will have cross-platform online multiplayer for up to eight skaters. Maybe you want to show them the sickest park as well? Then it's a good thing that a new and improved Create-A-Park mode is also included.

How does this sound so far?