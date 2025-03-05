Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4: Collector's Edition includes an actual skateboard deck

HQ

Yesterday, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 was finally announced, which is a remaster of specifically the third and fourth parts of the classic skateboarding series. The collection will be released both digitally and physically, but there will also be a special edition for collectors.

If you buy the Collector's Edition for $129.99, you get a Birdhouse skateboard deck (wheels and trucks are not included) "featuring a reissued version of the iconic Wings graphic and a printed Tony Hawk autograph". It also includes a physical version of the game and all the extra content from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

On July 11, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox, and it will also be available with Game Pass on day one.