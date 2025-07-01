Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and a whole lot more are about to be added to Game Pass

HQ

True to form at the start of a new month, Microsoft has now revealed what games are coming to Game Pass in the first half of July, and there's plenty to look forward to.

Here's what to expect and when (games with an * will not be coming to Game Pass Standard on the first day, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Standard):



Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Legend of Mana (Xbox) - July 2**



Trials of Mana (Xbox) - July 2**



Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 3



The Ascent (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 8



Minami Lane (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 9*



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 11*



High On Life (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 15



Subscribers can also enjoy perks and other benefits including Meridian Obex Ace Skin for Splitgate 2, Heavyweight Icons Bundle for EA Sports UFC 5, and Mashmak Rocket Bundle for Mecha Break, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As per usual, some games are also set to leave Game Pass, in this case on July 15. Subscribers have up to 20% off these titles until then, so be sure to play them or buy if you want to keep some.