Some games leave a stronger impression than others. Some of my own most vivid gaming memories are from the end of 2001. At that time I was doing my military service and gaming was practically non-existent besides occasional gaming sessions at the local conscription office on PlayStation 2 playing, most importantly, the brand new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3.

Not many games have united gamers like the third Tony Hawk at the time. The game was played by whomever and at times it seemed as if everyone with the ability to do so was absolutely nuts about it. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 was a worldwide success, beating its two predecessors in terms of sales. As great a game as the second Tony Hawk was, it wasn't until the third installment of the series that the real mega-success of the franchise began.

Nostalgia for the third THPS was so strong for many that when Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 was released a few years ago, the first question asked was why not create a similar remake of the third installment, and the excellent fourth part, too. For some reason, however, the original game's success was not matched by the success of the new version. Activision cooled on a second Hawk remake, and finally hope seemed to be lost when Vicarious Visions, the studio that developed the previous version was axed.

But then suddenly here we are, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is a reality. The development team has changed to Iron Galaxy, but otherwise the new game is marching along the same path as its predecessor, and rightly so. However, one major question was still hanging in the air when the game was announced: would the fourth part of the series remain unchanged? After all, the first three parts relied heavily on hectic arcade action, while the fourth installment moved the series cautiously towards an open-world adventure.

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The maps in part four are unchanged, but you still speed along for two minutes at a time. The biggest pity here is the reduction in the number of tasks. Whereas before, the fourth game had plenty to find and complete, there are now exactly the same number of missions as in the third game. An unfortunate change, which is certainly justified, but still.

Leaving this aside, the action itself is still pure grit. Two minute sessions are hectic skateboarding and counterculture, where rock and roll is the main attraction. The skateboarder performs the most incredible aerial flights and stunt combinations all over the arena. As soon as the third game kicks off in Foundry, the old familiar hook hits you like a ton of bricks. The charm is so wild it's even hard to explain. For nostalgia junkies like me, the feeling of old familiar maps for a new and exciting game engine is magic, and the exploration,

discovering and finding the different parts that lead to different combinations of tricks is

is simply a lot of fun.

The games are interlinked in the same way as their predecessors. Both games are are instantly playable, and the money and skills you collect are transferable games alongside the character you play. There is one big campaign that combines both games, but which are nevertheless freely playable separately. It worked great in the last game and it works great now.

In addition to the basic missions, there is also a long list of different challenge missions,

unlockable characters and much more. If you want to fully explore the game, you'll have dozens of hours to play. If the predefined maps don't float your boat the easy-to-use map editor is again included for your own creations.

However, the amount of content and the handsome game engine matter little, unless the most essential feature of the series, the razor-sharp and entertaining gameplay. is unchanged. And it is, oh my goodness. Tricks and combos come off incredibly well and the fast-paced screen refresh further enhances the experience. Of course, there will be crashes and failures but that's an essential part of the skateboarding experience, of course.

In my view, the third Tony Hawk is the best game in the entire series, and in this version, the third is just even better, more or less the most complete expression of the Tony Hawk philosophy. Four is also a great game and even if you don't get to show off your real skater skills as part of this collection, it's still the most fun to play.

The old Tony Hawks have still have their own kind of magic, and with the new game engine and added content it's still hard to beat many of these games. I still enjoy the buzz and sunshine just as much as I did almost 25 years ago.