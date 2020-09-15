Cookies

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is the fastest game in the franchise to reach 1 million copies

It turns out Activision has another smash hit remake on its hands.

Activision sure has struck gold this generation by remaking beloved classics from the PS1-era. We reported last year how the N. Sane Trilogy managed to sell over 10 million copies, and now the publisher has managed to achieve another milestone with a different property.

The company took to Twitter to confirm that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has already sold 1 million copies since its launch on September 4, 2020. This rapid shift in sales has cemented as the fastest-selling entry in the franchise's entire history - even fastest than the original titles themselves. This is majorly impressive as the title has only been out for less than two weeks, and it follows off the back of the poorly-received Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5.

Are you surprised by these figures?

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2Score

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is good. It may not be great, or anything crazy, especially not compared to many of the best remakes that have graced us over the past two years, but as a sports game, it is balanced, easily accessible, and fun."



