Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 to have the original OSTs

The soundtracks from the first two games will make it over to the remaster and you can listen to them on Spotify now if you want to reminisce.

Last week Activision and Vicarious Visions announced a remastered edition of the first two games in the beloved skateboard series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2. The pair is expected to land this September and, after announcing that it won't include microtransactions (huzzah!), we also discovered another nugget of good news for all fans of the franchise.

The good news is that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will include the original songs from the two games released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, and you can also listen to them over on Spotify if you want to start indulging in some punk-rock-powered nostalgia. Among the artists included there are bands like Papa Roach, Bad Religion, Rage Against the Machine and many others.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is expected on September 4 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2

