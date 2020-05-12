Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 returns in big HD Remaster

Ever since the failure of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, people across the globe have been clamouring for a new skateboarding game, and the mainstream video game industry has failed to deliver so far. But now Activision Blizzard and Vicarious Visions is bringing back the most famous series of all through an HD remastered collection of the Pro Skater series, specifically the first two games.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 might be a remaster, however, the restoration of the two classic games is much more than skin-deep. First up, in addition to remastered content, there's new tricks, secrets and more to uncover. There are online multiplayer modes being added too, and more goals, challenges and leaderboards to conquer.

"The original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today," said Tony Hawk. "I'm excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers - and existing fans - to grow the sport even further."

Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater also return, which means that you can create your own characters and levels, and share them online with friends, or remix already published parks. You can also expect to see pro skaters including Tony Hawk (obviously), Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist.

The game releases on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 4, and you can see the very first trailer below, as well as some companion screenshots.