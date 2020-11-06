English
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 to get Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time crossover

The update will also bring The Birdman Pack, where all proceeds go to building public skateparks across America.

A new wild crossover between Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been announced, seeing a bunch of Crash-related items making it to the skateboarding title.

Featuring three hats, nine shirts and one skateboard deck, this crossover is set to begin on November 6, as part of a free title update. The update is also set to bring paid DLC, The Birdman Pack of which will feature 10 new decks, where all proceeds from the DLC will be used to build public skateparks across the United States.

The free update will also be bringing a series of Challenge and tuning changes that will see over 100 new Challenges added over 10 Challenge sets. As for tuning, the multiplayer playlists; Competitive and Jams will have better randomisation in their parks and scores.

