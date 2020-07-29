Cookies

news
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 soundtrack revealed

The reveal was made via a video featuring some of the musicians performing the in-game soundtrack tunes.

The extreme sports video game boom of the late 90s through the mid-2000s was all about attitude and as such, soundtracks played a massive part of the games that helped shape the era of skating and snowboarding reign. The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series played a huge part in this and fans have been eagerly awaiting the official soundtrack drop set to hit the remake of the first two titles releasing on September 4 of this year.

Now, via an exclusive production by Vice Media Group's Noisey in which some of the musical appearances performed the songs set to feature in the game, the soundtrack has been revealed to the masses and it's quite the list. Check the list of featuring artists and bands out below or take a look at the announcement video here.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2

Full Artist List


  • A Tribe Called Quest

  • A. Swayze & the Ghosts

  • Alex Lahey

  • All Talk

  • American Nightmare

  • Anthrax

  • Backchat

  • Bad Religion

  • Baker Boy

  • Billy Talent

  • Black Prez ft. Kid Something

  • CHAII

  • Charlie Brown Jr.

  • Cherry Kola

  • Chick Norris

  • Consumed

  • Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

  • Crush Effect ft. KARRA

  • Dead Kennedys

  • Destroy Boys

  • Dub Pistols

  • DZ Deathrays

  • Even Rude

  • FIDLAR

  • Fu Manchu

  • Goldfinger

  • JunkBunny

  • Lagwagon

  • Less Than Jake

  • Machine Gun Kelly

  • Merkules

  • Millencolin

  • MxPx

  • Naughty by Nature

  • Papa Roach

  • Pkew Pkew Pkew

  • Powerman 5000

  • Primus

  • Rage Against the Machine

  • Reel Big Fish

  • Rough Francis

  • Screaming Females

  • Skepta

  • Speedealer

  • Spilt Milk

  • Strung Out

  • Styles of Beyond

  • Sublime

  • Suicidal Tendencies

  • Swingin' Utters

  • The Ataris

  • The Ernies

  • The Suicide Machines

  • The Super Best Frens Club

  • The Vandals

  • Token

  • Tyrone Briggs

  • Viagra Boys

  • Zebrahead

