Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 soundtrack revealed

The extreme sports video game boom of the late 90s through the mid-2000s was all about attitude and as such, soundtracks played a massive part of the games that helped shape the era of skating and snowboarding reign. The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series played a huge part in this and fans have been eagerly awaiting the official soundtrack drop set to hit the remake of the first two titles releasing on September 4 of this year.

Now, via an exclusive production by Vice Media Group's Noisey in which some of the musical appearances performed the songs set to feature in the game, the soundtrack has been revealed to the masses and it's quite the list. Check the list of featuring artists and bands out below or take a look at the announcement video here.

Full Artist List

