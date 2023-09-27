Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 finally comes to Steam next week

HQ

Vicarious Visions' remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has been available for a while now on console and PC via Epic Games, but Steam hasn't yet received these two classics combined into one updated title.

That is, until now as over on the game's official Twitter/X page, we can see that it will be coming to the Steam Store on the 3rd of October AKA next Tuesday. It'll release with Standard and Digital Deluxe versions.

While it may seem strange to some that the game is being brought to Steam after all this time, and drumming up a lot of excitement, too. But, there are a lot of PC gamers out there who simply refuse to download games from the Epic Games Store. Moreover, there are also a lot of people who'd want to try out these remasters on their Steam Deck.

Will you be picking up Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on Steam?