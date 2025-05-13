Tony Hawk wants an Underground remaster just as much as we do

It seems like another Tony Hawk game could be up for a remaster, as the legendary skater has revealed he's going to campaign as much as he can for a fresh look at Tony Hawk's Underground.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Hawk was asked whether after the remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 releasing later this year, were there plans to keep the series going with a Tony Hawk's Underground remaster.

"I always have aspirations," Hawk said. "It's not up to me generally. I'll campaign all I can, but I'm working with a much bigger company that's a lot smarter than me."

Tony Hawk's Underground allowed players to make their own character and build their career as a skater. It was more of an adventure game than a direct sports title, as it allowed more space to focus on a story. We'll have to see if Activision thinks it's worth the investment, as even if Tony Hawk's Pro Skater still brings back fond memories, those memories will have to translate to sales for us to get more skating experiences.