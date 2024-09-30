Tony Hawk: "There will be a future" for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

HQ

During Sunday, the gaming world's probably most beloved extreme sports series celebrated 25 years, namely Tony Hawk Pro Skater. One person who paid attention to this was Tony Hawk himself. In a longer Instgram post he wrote:

"The original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released exactly 25 years ago today. My intention and expectation for the game was mostly for the enjoyment of skateboarders. I had no idea it would transcend a niche market to become a massive success and - as some have argued - change the course of skateboarding's popularity (and possibly even skate trick evolution). It definitely changed the course of my life, and is a big reason that I get to ride my skateboard for a living to this very day."

So is there a future for the franchise? Recently, Hawk confirmed that he is once again in discussions with Activision about it, and on Instagram he added:

"Thanks to Activision, Neversoft (RIP) and all of you that played THPS in those formative years. I'm not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series; but there will be a future."

Whether that means remasters and/or remakes or something completely new, we don't know yet - but we do know that any sign of life is better than none.

What are your best memories of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater?