Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 release date, editions and pre-order perks leaked

A couple of weeks ago, we reported on the March reveal of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4, a revamped version of the skateboarding classics starring the sport's perennial star, Tony Hawk. Iron Galaxy has apparently been beaten to the details of the game and its release. The well-known and reliable French tipster billbil-kun has posted in several Twitter/X posts that Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on 11 July.

It will come in three editions: Standard ($49.99), Deluxe ($69.99), and Collector's ($129.99). The Deluxe and Collector's editions include three days of early access and some cosmetic items.

Of course, none of this is official yet, but considering the leaker's almost flawless track record, we dare to take the information as true. Confirmation will most certainly come in the next few hours, if not days.