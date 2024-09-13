Tony Hawk: "I've been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting"

HQ

It's been a very long time since we've heard anything new in the gaming world from Tony Hawk. The old skateboarding legend has never been completely forgotten though, but the last sign of life was Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 from 2020.

Now, however, things seem to be picking up, and when Mr. Hawk himself recently visited Mythical Kitchen, he revealed that the partnership with Activision is defrosting again:

"I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting. We're working on something. That's the first time I've said that publicly. It will be something the fans will truly appreciate."

Whatever it is, we can probably count on it being included with Game Pass since Activision Blizzard is now part of Microsoft. We know that many were hoping for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 which was long rumored to be in the works, but never launched. Something completely new wouldn't hurt either, or what do you say?

Image from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Thanks Pure Xbox