Tony Hawk explains why some classic tracks are missing in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Just hearing the words Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is sure to bring back a lot of nostalgia for many gamers. But, for the upcoming remake Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, the main man himself didn't want to just shower us with old glory, especially when it comes to the soundtrack.

Replacing names like Alien Ant Farm and certain Iron Maiden tracks, you'll notice newer names like Fontaines D.C. and 100 Gecs. In a post on Instagram (thanks, VGC), Tony Hawk explained why you're not just getting old tracks.

"It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in THPS3+4 OST. I'm hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride. More to come... both old and new," wrote Hawk.

While this may irritate some fans who just wanted fresh visuals on an older experience, it might introduce players to some new bands and artists they'd not have sought out before. If you're willing to open up your ears, you never know what you might like.