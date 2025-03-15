Tony Gilroy won't release Andor's scripts so AI won't learn from them

HQ

Occasionally, when a show is so highly praised, especially when it comes to its writing, the scripts will be made publicly available. Shows like Succession allow you to buy the scripts, and some even just release them online.

However, Andor won't be doing that, and it's thanks to AI. Speaking with Collider, Andor creator Tony Gilroy revealed that he wanted to share the Season 1 scripts, but can't. "I wanted to do it. We put it together. It's really cool. I've seen it, I loved it. AI is the reason we're not [doing it]," he said.

"In the end, it would be 1,500 pages that came directly off this desk. I mean, terribly sadly, it's just too much of an X-ray and too easily absorbed. Why help the fucking robots anymore than you can? So, it was an ego thing. It was vanity that makes you want to do it, and the downside is real. So, vanity loses."

So, we won't be seeing the Andor scripts, but that doesn't mean we can't still appreciate the show's great writing, something we'll likely be doing again next month when Season 2 drops.