Tony Gilroy wants to take Star Wars "more seriously than anybody ever took it"

HQ

While a lot of Disney's Star Wars content has been seen as controversial by fans, one thing that it seems unites a lot of people enthralled by the galaxy far, far away is Andor. Tony Gilroy's more grounded take on Star Wars has been met with strong praise from fans and critics, who now look forward to the fast-approaching second and final season.

Speaking with Gizmodo about Andor, Gilroy revealed that in this season, there are some canon events he'll have to tick off. Mon Mothma leaving the Senate, K-2SO's introduction, and the Ghorman Massacre are all set for Season 2, but Gilroy wants us to know these moments aren't just so we can whistle and point at the screen.

"We would never add anybody for fun. We're not going to add anybody for a smile or a wink or anything like that. There's nothing in there that's some juicy tidbit just for the hell of it. Everything has to be organic," he said.

Commenting on his writing style and approach for Andor, Gilroy added that he's not cynical. "That's been our attitude all the way through: not to be cynical, and to take it more seriously than anybody ever took it," he said. "Even while we're changing—some people feel as though it's changing a lot—but even while we're changing the grammar of what you can do, we're trying very rigorously to be more serious about this shit than anybody ever has been."

Andor Season 2 releases on the 22nd of April.