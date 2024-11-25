Tony Gilroy received no notes from Disney on Andor Season 2

HQ

Andor's first season blew a lot of people away. It was a series that felt almost too good for Star Wars, especially after the constant stream of decent content we'd seen from Disney. With Season 2 on the horizon, some are worried we could see the radical nature of Andor trimmed back a bit, but Tony Gilroy has put those worries at ease.

Speaking with Empire Magazine (via GamesRadar), Gilroy said that "in terms of creative notes, no one has come to me and said, 'No, they shouldn't say that.'" Essentially, it seems the critical reception to the first season has given him a free pass.

Andor Season 2 is set to release on the 22nd of April, 2025. It will be the show's last season, as it ties Andor's story to that of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Hopefully, Gilroy will stick around with Star Wars, so we can keep seeing a galaxy far, far away through his lens.