Tony Gilroy on Andor Season 2: "If I don't make you cry, I will be very unhappy"

Andor's second season is set to hit our screens next month, and ahead of its return, Tony Gilroy is doing all he can to get us hyped for the new lot of episodes.

Gilroy, the creator of the show, recently sat down with Collider to discuss all things Andor, and said that in this season, despite Andor being some kind of "Star Wars Jesus," the real "emotional punch will come from the collateral damage and triumph of people all around him."

It also seems Gilroy wants us ready to reach for the tissues, as he said "If I don't make you cry, I will be very unhappy." That doesn't sound like everything is going to be dandy in the latest season of Andor. After Season 2, the story of Andor is done as well, so even if fans can hold it together throughout the show's content, they might find a tear coming when they realise there will be no more Andor after this.