Tony Gilroy likes the idea of an Andor "Nazi hunters" spin-off

Andor might be over, but that doesn't mean Tony Gilroy has stopped thinking of ideas for the show. We know that some people won't make it to see the end of the rebellion. Others only caught a glimpse of its start, but the Andor creator still has ideas floating around of what could happen to those left.

Speaking on the House of R show on The Ringer-Verse YouTube channel, Gilroy raised the idea of Kleya and Vel working together once more to hunt down ex-Imperials in a post-Imperial galaxy, with the assistance of Dedra Meero, who would be working with her former enemies after being framed and betrayed by the Empire.

It's certainly an interesting pitch, and one that Gilroy himself seems to be a fan of, even if it's not an idea he came up with himself. Rather, it appears to be a pitch thrown around by the community for Andor, who aren't quite ready to let the characters go yet.