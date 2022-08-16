Tons of Tales from the Borderlands 2 information leaked

Back in April, we received the good news that Tales from the Borderlands would be getting a sequel, this time developed by Gearbox themselves (they also make the main Borderlands series) instead of Telltale Games who made the original adventure.

But since then, it's been very quiet. But now we've gotten a very, very reliable sign that a proper reveal is about to happen anytime. As so many times before, it's an age-rating organization that has spilled a ton of beans. This time it's IMDA Singapore who has age-rated the adventure and thanks to this, we now know that it will be a violent game with a lot of coarse language.

As the information is so thorough it's borderline spoilers, we have included the full result of the age-rating below the image for you to read. If you'd rather wait for an official demonstration, it's probably not far off at all as age-ratings are usually made fairly close to the actual release. We assume it will be shown during Gamescom next week.

"New Tales From The Borderlands Deluxe Edition" is a compilation of "Tales From the Borderlands" and its sequel "New Tales From The Borderlands". The compilation is rated M18 for strong violence and gore. For more information on "Tales From The Borderlands", please refer to the game record in the classification database.

"New Tales From The Borderlands" is an adventure game set on the futuristic planet of Pandora. The game revolves around Anu, a scientist who seeks to harness a crystal with healing powers with the aid of her brother, Octavio, and Fran, the owner of a frozen yoghurt shop. They fight off corporate interests who want to take control of the crystal.

The game is classified M18 for strong violence and gore.

The player controls one of the three protagonists at different points of the game and makes narrative decisions when presented with dialogue or action options. The player may encounter enemies such as humans, robots and mutants. In these encounters, the player needs to successfully press a sequence of buttons in response to on-screen prompts to pass the encounter. Failing to do so often results in death and the player needs to start from the previous checkpoint.

Throughout the course of play, there are depictions of intense violence. One example of such an encounter results in either a man stabbing a woman in the neck or on the top of her head; or the woman freezing the man and shattering him, leaving behind frozen fragments including a severed limb and head. There are also other strong depictions of violence with details of blood splatter, such as characters being shot in the chest or head, or stabbed in the eye with a pistol grip. In addition, there are depictions of gore such as a woman seen with a severed leg and a sequence where a character attempts to reattach a severed head to a corpse using a metal rod. Overall, these depictions would be more appropriate under a M18 rating where the Classification Guidelines allow "depictions of realistic violence, such as killing, maiming or causing other serious injury to humanoid characters."

The game contains some use of coarse language, such as the expletive "f**k" and other words such as "ass", "shit" and "bastard".

Thanks Twisted Voxel