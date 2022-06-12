Tons of Starfield gameplay just rounded out the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

HQ

There's no denying that Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in a long time. Bethesda has been working on the game for what feels like an eternity, and while it was originally intending to debut this November, a recent delay pushed it until 2023. Fortunately, that delay hasn't stopped Xbox and Bethesda from having the game used as the crown jewel of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which concluded a moment ago.

Here we got shown an absolutely hefty amount of gameplay, including combat, the many customisation suites, spaceflight, the various different planets you can visit, the sheer size of the game (which includes over 1000 planets available to explore) and more. Needless to say, the gameplay does make this anticipated title look incredibly impressive, but we'll just have to see how it shapes up in practice when it launches.

As for when launch will be, that is still set for 2023 - although should be within the next 12 months (as were all games shown in this event) - on PC and Xbox Series consoles, with the game also available on Game Pass on day one. Take a look at all the new gameplay for Starfield below.